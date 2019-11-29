KANKAKEE — Two Kankakee County men were sentenced to prison for driving offenses on Monday.
Kyle Lergner, 33, was sentenced to three years for driving with a revoked license. His license was revoked for driving under the influence and he has at least three prior DUI offenses.
Bennie Ford, 58, was sentenced to six years for driving with a suspended license. Ford’s license was suspended for DUI and he has at least three prior DUI offenses in his background.
Assistant State’s Attorney Val Gunderson prosecuted the cases.— Daily Journal staff report
A version of this story appeared in the Friday digital edition of the Daily Journal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!