Since Thursday, there have been seven arrests made in connection to the shootings of two Bradley police officers, the latest being Xandrea Harris, 26, of Bradley.
Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said Harris turned herself in this afternoon at the Bradley Police Department.
Harris has been charged in a no bond warrant with three counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.
Authorities say she was with Darius D. Sullivan, 25, of Bourbonnais, who shot two Bradley police officers Wednesday night at the Comfort Inn in Bradley.
It came just hours after Indiana authorities announced that Sullivan had been captured.
Sullivan was arrested Friday morning in northeast Indiana on a warrant in the death of Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and the shooting of Bradley Police Officer Tyler Bailey.
Police say Sullivan shot Rittmanic and Bailey during a police call to the Comfort Inn in Bradley at 9:41 p.m. Wednesday. Rittmanic died at 1:17 a.m. Thursday at Riverside Medical Center.
Bailey, 27, remains in critical condition at a Chicago area hospital, Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said during a press conference Friday afternoon.
ISP hosted the press conference to offer additional details about arrests made in the case.
Sullivan was arrested at 8:30 a.m. (CDT) in a home in North Manchester, Ind., along with Daniel F. Acros, 19, Kankakee, Fifield said.
Indiana State Police, along with members of the U.S. Marshal’s Great Lakes Task Force and officers from other Indiana agencies served a search warrant that led to their arrests.
Fifield said officers found numerous weapons and drugs in the residence, and that Sullivan and Acros did not resist arrest.
Sullivan is being held at the North Manchester Police Department and will be transferred to the Wabash County Sheriff’s Office to await extradition back to Kankakee County.
Sullivan is being charged on a no bond warrant for six counts of murder, two for attempted murder and one count for aggravated discharge of a firearm, Fifield said.
Sullivan’s arrest came six hours after two Kankakee men — Bryce Baker, 20, and Joshua Allen, 19 — were arrested in Rochester, Ind. At 2:30 a.m.(CDT) Friday, police spotted their vehicle traveling the wrong way on a one-way street, Fifield said.
Following a pursuit, both were taken into custody, Fifield said, adding that a handgun and drugs were recovered from the vehicle.
Baker and Adams were charged by Fulton County, Ind., authorities with possession of stolen property, resisting law enforcement, and possession of a handgun without a license.
Other arrests made
On Thursday, two people were arrested in Kankakee County in connection to the search for Sullivan and Harris.
Nichele Newton-Carroll, 43, and Jelman J. Sullivan, 21, were both arrested and preliminarily charged by Illinois State Police with obstructing justice, according to officials.
Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said Newton-Carroll is Sullivan’s mother but he was unsure of the connection between Darius Sullivan and Jelman Sullivan.
Shooting at hotel
The two Bradley officers were shot late Wednesday while investigating a call of a barking dog in an unattended vehicle in the parking lot of Comfort Inn in Bradley, according to police.
At 9:41 p.m. Wednesday, Rittmanic and Bailey located the vehicle and the hotel room where the possible owner was staying.
While initiating a conversation, the officers were attacked by the occupants of the room and both were shot, according to police.
Rittmanic, 49, was a 14-year member of the Bradley Department. Prior to that, she was an Iroquois County sheriff deputy from 2000-07.
Bailey has been with the department since May 2018. He was previously an officer with the Momence Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.