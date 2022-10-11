Corneilus C. Dowdy Jr. photo

Dowdy Jr.

 Kankakee County Sherrif's Department

KANKAKEE — Corneilus C. Dowdy Jr., was booked into Jerome Combs Detention Center by U.S. Marshals Sunday on charges shooting and killing Daryl T. Spears in February 2021.

Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said U.S. Marshals arrested the 19-year-old Dowdy in Kentucky two weeks ago.

Dowdy fought extradition back to Illinois, Passwater said.

