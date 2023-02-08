KANKAKEE — Officials spent time Tuesday searching the area in Kankakee where a triple homicide occurred in June 2022.

Investigators have not said if they found any new evidence relating to the crime.

Kankakee Detective Sgt. Steven Hunter said 17 law enforcement personnel were used in the search that took place in the 600 block of West Merchant Street.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you