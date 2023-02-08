...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southwest to west winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts up
to 60 mph possible.
* WHERE...In Illinois, Kankakee, Livingston, Iroquois and Ford
Counties. In Indiana, Lake, Porter, Newton, Jasper and Benton
Counties.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Scattered power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
Weather Alert
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest gales to 45 kt with a few storm force gusts
possible and significant waves to 8 ft occasionally to 10 feet
possible.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN, and Northerly
Island to Calumet Harbor IL.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
Kankakee police conduct a search Tuesday near the scene where three men were found dead in the 600 block of West Merchant Street in June 2022. The search included the use of at least one drone, metal detectors and K9 officers.
Kankakee police conduct a search Tuesday near the scene where three men were found dead in the 600 block of West Merchant Street in June 2022. The search included the use of at least one drone, metal detectors and K9 officers.
KANKAKEE — Officials spent time Tuesday searching the area in Kankakee where a triple homicide occurred in June 2022.
Investigators have not said if they found any new evidence relating to the crime.
Kankakee Detective Sgt. Steven Hunter said 17 law enforcement personnel were used in the search that took place in the 600 block of West Merchant Street.
According to a post on the Kankakee Police Department Facebook page, the search was scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Hunter said they were looking for evidence to the west of the home in the grassy area down to the river and Alpiner Park.
“I can’t really get into detail about if we either found evidence or not, however, I will tell you this … every tip that we receive we will investigate with diligence because the families of the victims deserve all continued efforts made by law-enforcement to develop a suspect(s) and potentially an arrest,” Hunter said in a text message requesting information.
“Again, we urge anyone who may have information regarding this death investigation (homicide) to notify the Kankakee Police Department.”
Investigators can be reached at 815-933-0426.
Hunter said they were following up on new information a person had provided investigators into the June 29, 2022, deaths of Deontay M. Tyler, 24, of Kankakee; Malcolm D. Murray, 27, of Bourbonnais; and Kyle M. Washington-Haynes, 25, of Kankakee.
The three men were found dead in an upstairs apartment in the 600 block of West Merchant Street. Police have been investigating the three deaths as homicides.
All three had been shot. The men were friends, according to police.
