KANKAKEE — Kankakee police arrested Michael J. Piccini and the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office charged him with felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated battery to a peace officer, bringing contraband into a penal institution and possession of a controlled substance.
According to police, officers were dispatched at approximately 10:56 p.m. Nov. 15 to Walgreens, 1054 N. Kennedy Drive, in reference to a person in the store who was wanted on a Kankakee County arrest warrant.
Officers had store personnel lock the front door as they searched for and found the individual.
In the search, officers located Piccini, 36, Kankakee, in the back of the store.
According to an assistant state’s attorney, a woman who had been in the store at the same time was the person police were originally looking for.
Piccini was apprehended as he ran toward the front of the store, according to police. Police say Piccini kicked an officer and a taser was deployed to subdue him.
Officers say they found two unloaded weapons on Piccini as well as unpaid items from the store in a bag.
While being booked into Jerome Combs Detention Center, correction officers found two small baggies containing suspected cocaine in Piccini’s mouth, according to police reports.
Piccini was wanted on a warrant for failing to appear in court on Oct. 22 for two other cases.
On Wednesday, Piccini refused to attend his closed-circuit bond hearing, according to corrections personnel.
Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott set Piccini’s bond at $150,000.
