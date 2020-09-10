KANKAKEE — Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said on Wednesday he is reviewing reports before deciding how to proceed in a local homicide case in which the suspect is a juvenile.
On Wednesday, the suspect went before a judge in juvenile court. Those hearings are not open to the public.
The juvenile was charged by Kankakee County Sheriff’s police with the homicide of Ryan Singler, 44, of Essex. Singler was found dead Sunday in his residence on 17000W Road in Essex Township.
Rowe said he cannot release any information or the name of the suspect since he is a juvenile.
Since 2016 under Illinois law, prosecutors must file a motion to transfer a homicide case involving a juvenile to criminal court, Rowe said.
“We are still awaiting more reports and evidence,” Rowe said.
On Sunday, deputies and Illinois State Police responded to Singler’s residence for a requested welfare check.
Kankakee County Chief Deputy Coroner Eric Cavender said the preliminary cause of death is multiple gunshot wounds.
Singler’s death is the fifth homicide in Kankakee County this year.
