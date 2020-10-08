Jeff Bonty
BOURBONNAIS — A customer had a phone stolen during a robbery Tuesday at the T-Mobile store in Bourbonnais.
Bourbonnais Deputy Police Chief Dave Anderson said officers responded at 7:07 p.m. to the store located in the 900 block of North Convent Street.
Witnesses said four black males wearing face masks and carrying backpacks entered the store.
Anderson said the suspects inferred they had a weapon and appeared to be looking for a safe.
They swiped the customer’s phone, and fled toward Dunkin Donuts and then in an unknown direction from there.
Officers recovered the customer’s phone.
