KANKAKEE — Convicted killer Rex Frank was sentenced to life in prison Friday for the June 2014 murder of Sarah Washington in her Kankakee apartment.
Frank is already serving a 45-year prison sentence for shooting and killing Rian Maiden in July of 2014. He is appealing that sentence and will be appealing his sentence in the Washington case as well.
"You're a cold blooded killer," Judge Clark Erickson said. "I sentence you to natural life in prison. You will have no chance for parole and you will die in prison. You deserve it."
Kankakee County State's Attorney Jim Rowe said: "If there is a poster boy for the death penalty, it is this defendant. He deserves it."
The 26-year-old Frank was found guilty of murdering Washington in March. The 25-year-old Washington was an aspiring model.
"God and I can forgive, but I will not forget what you took from me," Kathy Washington said as she addressed Frank.
Kathy Washington discovered her daughter dead when she went to pick her up for work on June 26, 2014. Sarah had been shot twice in the head.
While a weapon was not found in either murder, an Illinois State Police forensic scientist testified in March that the shell casings found at each crime scene were shot by the same type of weapon.
Forensic evidence led Kankakee Police investigators to charge Frank with Washington's murder in April 2016.
"You stole something precious from me four years ago. I have been a functional zombie the past four years," Sarah's dad, DeAngelo Washington, wrote in his impact statement read by Kankakee County First Assistant Attorney Joe Kosman.
As Public Defender Drew Parsons said his client waived his right to make a statement, Frank was looking out one of the windows of the third-floor courtroom.
In July 2015, Frank agreed to plead guilty but mentally ill to first-degree murder in the Maiden case.
Maiden walked in on Frank, who broke into Maiden's Sun River Terrace home on July 4, 2014.
Frank shot Maiden four times, including twice in the head, after forcing him to give up his PIN number and ATM card. Frank used money he withdrew to buy a ring and other items for a woman he was dating.
At his sentencing, Frank said he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder after he was the victim of a carjacking and botched robbery in April 2014.
That incident ended when he shot and killed 18-year-old Cleophus Reed, one of the alleged perpetrators. The other, Omar Keys, 17, is serving 30 years for armed robbery.
Members of Maiden's family were also allowed to make statements before Frank was sentenced on Friday.
"You were born to be a murderer and you succeeded," Rian Maiden's brother, Adrian said, looking at Frank. "I pray today that you feel some remorse for what you did."
Adrian's wife, Roxanne, read the letter of his mother, Eloise Edwards.
"I had the heart ripped out of my chest because of the pain you caused me," Edwards said.
Prior to the sentence hearing, Erickson denied a defense motion for a new trial. They argued using photos of the Maiden murder scene during Frank's trial for killing Washington was prejudicial to the jury.
