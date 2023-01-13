Pembroke hit and run pic (copy)

This is a still taken from security camera footage near where a man was hit by a vehicle that left the scene in the 2700 block of South 13000 East Road on Jan. 6.

 Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department

KANKAKEE — A $500 reward is being offered for information that results in the identification/apprehension of the occupants in the offending vehicle in last week’s hit and run accident in Pembroke Township, the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department said in a Facebook post Thursday.

The accident left a 46-year-old man in critical condition at a Chicago hospital.

Information provided via the Kankakee County CrimeStoppers at the 815-932-7463 tip line remains completely anonymous and could result in a cash reward. Reference Kankakee County Sheriff Case Number 2023-0001013, according to the Facebook post.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you