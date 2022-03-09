Kankakee pensions

A Kankakee police car drives past the Kankakee County Courthousel.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — Police have some new information to go on in the death investigations of two Kankakee 15-year-olds thanks to a $10,000 reward.

The reward, announced Friday, is a joint effort between the Kankakee Police Department and Mayor Chris Curtis’ office.

“There has been information generated,” Police Chief Robin Passwater said Tuesday. “We have spoken to a couple of people. We want to solve these shootings. One piece of the puzzle can help a lot.”

No arrests have been made in the cases of the two teens. Davarion Jones was killed July 6, 2021, by a lone gunman in 1100 block of East Merchant Street in Kankakee. Termaine Wilson was killed Feb. 17 in the 300 block of South Harrison Avenue when a gunman shot into the residence from the street.

“Those persons involved in these crimes represent an ongoing threat the safety of our community,” Passwater said.

If you have information or know someone who may have information, call Kankakee Police Detective Bureau at 815-933-0426. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may provide information through the Kankakee County Crime Stoppers at 815-932-7463.

