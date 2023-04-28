BRADLEY — The Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged Barron L. Garnett, 54, of Kankakee, with residential burglary and retail theft after his arrest Tuesday by Bradley police.
According to a police report, Bradley officers were dispatched to a business in the 900 block of North Kinzie Avenue for a retail theft in progress.
Garnett left on a bicycle and then jumped a residential fence, the police report said.
He hid inside the garage of a home in the 1200 block of Truman Drive, less than a quarter of a mile south of the business he is accused of stealing less than $300 in alcohol and lottery tickets from, according to court documents.
Bradley police said Garnett hid in a garage for about three hours before leaving wearing work clothes of the homeowner. Garnett’s clothes were located inside the victim’s garage.
Garnett was later located by Bradley detectives and taken into custody.
A Kankakee County judge set Garnett’s bond at $250,000 (10% to apply).
According to court documents, the state’s attorney’s office also charged Garnett on Tuesday with an April 22 retail theft from a Bradley business in the 100 block of South Kinzie Avenue. The items taken were alcohol and lottery tickets.
According to court records, Garnett has two other cases pending: a burglary case from 2021 and a retail theft case from 2022.
Garnett is out on bond in the 2021 case, according to court records.
