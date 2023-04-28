Cops

BRADLEY — The Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged Barron L. Garnett, 54, of Kankakee, with residential burglary and retail theft after his arrest Tuesday by Bradley police.

According to a police report, Bradley officers were dispatched to a business in the 900 block of North Kinzie Avenue for a retail theft in progress.

Garnett left on a bicycle and then jumped a residential fence, the police report said.

