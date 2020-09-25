KANKAKEE — A man working on the Canadian National railroad tracks in the 1200 block of North Schuyler Avenue on Friday suffered non-life threatening injuries when a subject attacked him with a pocket knife.
Police said at 1 p.m. they were called to a local hospital in reference to a victim who had been cut with a knife.
The victim said an unknown subject wearing a white hooded sweatshirt attacked him for an unknown reason while the victim was inspecting tracks. He fought off the offender and drove himself to the hospital for treatment.
Officers checked the area where the attack occurred with negative results.
The case remains under investigation.
