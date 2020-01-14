Daily Journal staff report
PEORIA — An Iroquois County farmer, Jeremy Seggebruch, 40, of Cissna Park, was ordered by a federal judge last week to serve 364 days in prison for violating the terms of his probation sentence for federal crop insurance fraud.
On Jan. 9, Seggebruch was taken into custody after U.S. District Judge James E. Shadid revoked his probation.
Shadid had previously sentenced Seggebruch in December 2016 to three years of probation for making false statements to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Seggebruch had under-reported the number of bushels of corn produced in relation to a federal crop insurance claim.
During the term of probation Seggebruch was barred from participating in any USDA programs and was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $300,759 to Heartland Crop Insurance.
At the Jan. 9 hearing, Seggebruch admitted violating his probation by participating in the Federal Crop Insurance program through his sister’s company, Sega Ag Production Inc.; receiving monetary benefits from a USDA program through Sega Ag Production Inc.; obtaining a $64,981 loan to purchase a Ford Super Duty F-350 truck without prior approval from the U.S. Probation Office; violating a state order of protection against him obtained by his wife; and failing to notify his probation officer of his Nov. 27, 2019, arrest for violating the order of protection.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Eugene L. Miller prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the USDA Office of Inspector General.
