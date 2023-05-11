Daily Journal logo

KANKAKEE — A Kankakee man had his prison sentence commuted by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in April and will be released in July.

Pritzker reduced the conviction to a “juvenile adjudication,” according to Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe.

The man was 17 years old when he was arrested as a suspect in a drive-by shooting in which two people were shot in August 2017 in Kankakee.

Jeff Bonty

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

