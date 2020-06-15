WILMNGTON — Donna Reynolds, 67, of Wilmington, was arrested by Wilmington police Friday and charged with aggravated battery of her former brother-in-law, Sherrell “Bud” Martin, 71.
Martin died hours later at St. Joseph Medical Center in Will County. Police said the investigation continues pending results of an autopsy.
Reynolds is being held in Will County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
According to a release, officers were called to Martin’s home after family members found him in the home's garage, bleeding.
Martin told officers that after he and Reynolds had been arguing for a few days, she began hitting him in the face and then picked up Martin's walker and started hitting him with it.
Martin said since he was disabled he was unable to defend himself. Wilmington EMS transported Martin to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. After returning home from the hospital, Martin stopped breathing and an ambulance was called. He was transported back to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
According to a press release, while Reynolds was being processed for arrest, she started having trouble breathing and was transported to Morris Hospital for treatment. She was released and returned to the police department.
