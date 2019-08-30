Police agencies throughout the state of Illinois will be on patrol during the Labor Day Weekend as part of the annual “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.
This year’s campaign started Aug. 14 and runs through Sept. 2.
Officers will focus their attention on the primary factors that contribute to fatal traffic crashes: driving under the influence, speeding, distracted driving and not wearing seat belts. Known as “The Fatal Four,” these are the four primary causes of deadly traffic crashes.
There will be additional emphasis on DUI offenses during the holiday weekend.
Illinois State Police will again have additional troopers out on the roadways and at roadside safety checks watching for impaired drivers.
Troopers also will be watching for those who fail to slow down and move over when approaching a stationary emergency vehicle with rotating lights or any stationary vehicle with flashing lights on the side of the roadway.
Illinois law requires motorists to reduce speed, change lanes if possible and proceed with due caution when approaching these vehicles.
As of Aug. 27, there have been 197 DUI arrests in Kankakee County since Jan. 1. In August there have been 32 through Aug. 27, according to Assistant State’s Attorney Val Gunderson.
There were 350 DUI arrests in 2018.
On Aug. 24, Kankakee County Sheriff’s Deputies made five DUI arrests.
One of those arrests came after a deputy clocked a vehicle at 116 mph in a posted 55 mph zone just west of Manteno.
