BOURBONNAIS — No one was injured when two houses and a vehicle were hit by gunfire on the 0-100 block of Emery Drive in Bourbonnais during a shooting Sunday evening, according to Bourbonnais police.
Bourbonnais Police Chief Jim Phelps said officers were dispatched to the area after KanComm received a 911 call of shots fired at approximately 6:36 p.m.
That call came from one of two vehicles involved in a chase that began an hour earlier after an altercation in Kankakee, Phelps said.
“No one called 911 prior to the vehicle that was doing the chase,” Phelps said. “The car left the scene and pulled into a business parking lot before making the 911 call.”
The chase made its way through parts of Kankakee, Bradley, Bourbonnais and Interstate 57, he said.
The vehicle being chased turned onto Emery Drive from North Convent Street and stopped at a house where someone in the vehicle resided, according to police. The other vehicle followed, police said.
Phelps said investigators are trying to determine who fired the shots. Two firearms were recovered.
No arrests have been made.
“We would like the public to know this was indeed an isolated incident,” Phelps said in a Tuesday news release. “This is an ongoing investigation; however, there is no threat to public safety at this time.
“We appreciate everyone’s cooperation in bringing these individuals to justice — we will not tolerate this type of careless and senseless violence in our community.”
Bourbonnais police are requesting anyone with information or video surveillance to contact the investigations department at 815-802-5330 or the non-emergency number at 815-937-3579.
“We understand with recent shooting events, the sensitivity and fear involving public safety,” Phelps said.
“No city is without crime; however, public safety is, and always will be, the number one priority for Bourbonnais Police and the Village of Bourbonnais we protect.”
