KANKAKEE — A stop of a vehicle for a traffic violation ended up with Kankakee police officers using a taser to subdue the driver on Wednesday.
During a struggle, Nimon M. Blanchard, 42, of Bourbonnais, was able to wrench a taser from one of the officers. Another officer was able to deploy his taser successfully and Blanchard was taken into custody.
According to police, at 10 p.m. Wednesday, officers stopped a white Chevrolet Tahoe on Hobbie Avenue at Mulberry Street for a traffic violation.
The officers suspected that the driver, Blanchard, was intoxicated and asked him to step out of the vehicle. He refused and began fighting with the officers after they attempted to remove him from the vehicle, according to police.
Kankakee police arrested Blanchard and charged him with driving under the influence of alcohol, disarming a police officer, attempting to disarm a police officer and resisting a police officer. A judge set Blanchard's bond at $20,000.
