Missing Mom: Letting Go After 30 Years

A portrait of Jannette Johnson is surrounded by “Missing Person” fliers and newspaper clippings. Johnson went missing without a trace 36 years ago in August 1985. Daughter Joretha Hampton was just 11 years old and her brother, Jerry Wills, was 13.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police, along with the Missing Persons Awareness Network, will search a site in Pembroke Township on Sunday where the remains of a missing Kankakee woman were located shortly after she disappeared in August 1985.

Last month, police said remains of a woman found in eastern Kankakee County many years ago were identified in November 2020 using DNA from family members as being those of Jannette Johnson.

A 29-year-old mother of two and Kankakee resident, Johnson was reported missing on Aug. 3, 1985, by her family.

The case is now a homicide investigation, according to police.

Kankakee police and the network are asking the public to help in Sunday’s search.

The search begins at 9:30 a.m. People interested in volunteering should meet in the parking area of Bible Witness Camp, 16089 E. 2500South Road in Pembroke Township.

Anyone with information about the disappearance of Jannette Johnson may contact the Kankakee Police Department at 815-933-0401 and leave a message for Sgt. Logan Andersen. You may also contact the Missing Persons Awareness Network though missingillinois.org or call Kankakee Crime Stoppers at 815-932-7463.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Tags

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.