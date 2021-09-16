KANKAKEE — Kankakee police, along with the Missing Persons Awareness Network, will search a site in Pembroke Township on Sunday where the remains of a missing Kankakee woman were located shortly after she disappeared in August 1985.
Last month, police said remains of a woman found in eastern Kankakee County many years ago were identified in November 2020 using DNA from family members as being those of Jannette Johnson.
A 29-year-old mother of two and Kankakee resident, Johnson was reported missing on Aug. 3, 1985, by her family.
The case is now a homicide investigation, according to police.
Kankakee police and the network are asking the public to help in Sunday’s search.
The search begins at 9:30 a.m. People interested in volunteering should meet in the parking area of Bible Witness Camp, 16089 E. 2500South Road in Pembroke Township.
Anyone with information about the disappearance of Jannette Johnson may contact the Kankakee Police Department at 815-933-0401 and leave a message for Sgt. Logan Andersen. You may also contact the Missing Persons Awareness Network though missingillinois.org or call Kankakee Crime Stoppers at 815-932-7463.
