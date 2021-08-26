KANKAKEE — The shootings that occurred near the south side of the Kankakee County Courthouse this morning just before 10 a.m. were the result of inter-gang fighting.
After “piecing together what we believe took place this morning,” city and county officials came together for a second press conference today to discuss details of the incident that left two men dead and a third man wounded.
Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater identified the two men killed as Victor Andrade, 26, Kankakee, and Antonio Hernandez, 24, of Waukegan.
The third gunshot victim is a 28-year-old man whose identity has not yet been released. He is being treated at a Kankakee hospital.
Kankakee police have arrested Miguel A. Andrade, 23, Kankakee. He is the cousin of Victor Andrade.
Kankakee County Sheriff’s online inmate records listed the preliminary charges for Miguel Andrade as murder and possession of a stolen firearm.
Passwater said Victor Andrade, Miguel Andrade and the 28-year-old shooting victim had left the courthouse around 9:45 a.m. They were there to attend a court date for Victor Andrade.
Hernandez ambushed the three men as they were walking to a parking lot south of the courthouse, he said. He fatally shot Victor Andrade and wounded the 28-year-old male, Passwater said.
Miguel Andrade ran to their vehicle and retrieved a weapon, Passwater said, adding that he then shot and killed Hernandez.
Miguel Andrade is currently in custody at the Jerome Combs Detention Center in Kankakee.
There is another man in custody after police say he ran from the area of the shooting this morning. He is being held on unrelated charges and is not believed to be involved in the shooting at this time.
