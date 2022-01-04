Seeking federal status

Kankakee County State's Attorney Jim Rowe is filing a petition to have charges against Darius D. Sullivan and Xandria Harris be tried in federal court in order to seek the death penalty.

Although Illinois is not a death penalty state, the U.S. Attorney General can authorize the transfer to federal status under certain circumstances, Rowe said. There is recent precedent for the United States pursuing the death penalty for the killing of a law enforcement officer, he said.

The state's attorney office will also seek life sentences for both Sullivan and Harris at the state level.