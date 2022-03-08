KANKAKEE — Darius D. Sullivan has been unable to find an attorney to represent him as he faces charges that he killed Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and wounded Officer Tyler Bailey on Dec. 29 at a Bradley hotel.
Sullivan, 25, of Bourbonnais, was back in Kankakee County court Monday via video feed before Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott for an arraignment hearing that had been postponed from January.
“What you are telling me, Mr. Sullivan, is that you are actively still trying to hire an attorney,” Bradshaw-Elliott said.
“Yes, your honor. I’m still trying to hire an attorney,” Sullivan replied. “Could I have two more months?”
Bradshaw-Elliott granted Sullivan’s request and set his next court appearance for May 20.
Sullivan had previously hired attorney Bart Beals but he withdrew from the case at what was scheduled to be Sullivan’s Jan. 28 arraignment. Beals did not give a reason for his withdrawal.
Usually, according to Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe, defendants are arraigned at the first court date following indictment.
“A defendant is entitled to an attorney of his choosing, or appointment of a public defender if they cannot afford a private attorney,” Rowe said. “Courts usually will provide a defendant with time to retain an attorney, but at some point may appoint one so that the case can progress.”
Sullivan and his girlfriend, Xandria Harris, 26, of Bradley, were both indicted by a Kankakee County grand jury on Jan. 21. They are both charged with first-degree murder in Rittmanic’s death and attempted murder in the shooting of Bailey on Dec. 29.
Illinois State Police said the investigation is ongoing but declined to offer any updates in order to protect the integrity of the investigation. Also, there have been no public updates provided on Officer Bailey’s recovery.
There has also been no word yet on whether the U.S. Attorney General’s Office will pursue federal charges in the case. Rowe is seeking federal murder charges in hopes of obtaining a federal sentence of death against both defendants.
Locally, life sentences will be sought for both Sullivan and Harris as the existing state-level charges proceed.
Harris and Sullivan are both being held at the Kankakee County jail without bond.
Harris is represented by Chicago attorney Cierra Norris. Harris’ next court date is April 8.
