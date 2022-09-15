Joel T. Smith photo

Joel T. Smith

 Iroquois County Sheriff's Department

GILMAN — Police continue the search for Joel T. Smith, 33, of Michigan, who is alleged to have sexually assaulted a female juvenile on an Amtrak train Wednesday.

The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office said Smith is considered dangerous. If seen, call 911.

Smith is known to have a tattoo on the front of his neck.

