KANKAKEE — Kankakee police are searching for the driver of a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck involved in a hit-and-run accident with multiple vehicles Tuesday night on South Cobb Boulevard.
According to police, the pickup was observed driving at a high rate of speed about 9 p.m. on East Station Street near South Harrison Avenue.
The officers began to attempt to catch up to and follow the vehicle, which turned down an alley west of South Rosewood Avenue. It then turned left on Hickory Street and then turned right and continued south on Rosewood Avenue.
The officers deactivated their emergency lights and terminated their pursuit of the vehicle at about East Bourbonnais Street.
As the pickup continued on Rosewood, which turns into Cobb Boulevard when it crosses East Eagle Street, it struck a minivan traveling on Cobb Boulevard near Eagle Street, pushing it into a yard.
The pickup continued south and crashed into the front of a parked SUV in the 700 block of South Cobb Boulevard, pushing it into a vehicle parked behind it. That vehicle then struck the back of a third parked vehicle.
When officers arrived, the driver of the truck had already ran from the scene.
A search of the area was unsuccessful. Police know the identity of the 28-year-old driver but have not released that information. Traffic charges, including reckless driving, are pending, police said.
A 27-year-old male passenger in the vehicle was treated at the scene and released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.