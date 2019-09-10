WATSEKA — Police are searching for a white male who robbed the Iroquois Farmers State Bank in Watseka of an undisclosed amount of money at 9:50 a.m. Tuesday.
According to Watseka police, the man displayed a handgun.
The suspect was described as 6 feet, 1 inches to 6, feet 2 inches tall with a slender build, wearing a fake beard and wig.
Investigators searched the area but were unable to locate a suspect.
Anyone who has information about the robbery should call 815-432-6822.
Watseka Police Chief Jeremy Douglas said investigators are working with other agencies in state and out of state that are investigating recent bank robberies in their areas.
Watseka police were assisted by the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department, Illinois State Police and FBI.
