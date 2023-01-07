Pembroke hit and run pic

This is a still taken from security camera footage near where a man was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene in the 2700 block of South 13000 East Road Friday night.

 Kankakee County Sheriff's Department

PEMBROKE TOWNSHIP — A 46-year-old man is in critical condition at a Chicago hospital after he was hit by a vehicle Friday night in Pembroke Township, Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department said in a release.

Deputies were dispatched at approximately 8:20 p.m. Friday to the area of 2700 South 13000 East Road in regard to a pedestrian that was hit by a vehicle traveling south. The vehicle that hit the man fled the scene.

Witnesses in the area described the vehicle as a dark colored car — possibly a Dodge or Chevrolet, Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

