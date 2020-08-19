BOURBONNAIS — A Bourbonnais man has been arrested after police say he pulled a gun on three people in a Jewel parking lot for not wearing masks inside the store on Tuesday.
Bourbonnais Police arrested Marc L. Boudreau, 60, of Bourbonnais, on charges of aggravated assault and unlawful use of a weapon. The incident occurred in the parking lot outside of Jewel-Osco in the 600 block of Main Street NW.
Bourbonnais Deputy Police Chief Dave Anderson said officers responded to the parking lot at 10:46 p.m. Tuesday after KanComm dispatch received a call about a person threatening to shoot them.
Bourdreau was in a checkout line inside the store with the three people behind him. They were not wearing masks while in the store, Anderson said.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, government officials and businesses are asking people to wear masks when in a building or businesses.
Anderson said Bourdreau waited outside in the parking lot and confronted them saying, "How would you like to get shot in the head?”
Bourdeau showed them a Glock semi automatic handgun and chambered a bullet. Anderson said Boudreau had a concealed carry permit and valid FOID card.
Officers arrived and saw two vehicles leaving the parking lot. They stopped both.
The three victims were in one vehicle, while Bourdreau was the driver of the second.
“If you have a problem such as this, go to management and have them deal with this,” Anderson said. “Please do not take the law into your own hands.”
