KANKAKEE — Illinois State Police have recovered the vehicle of homicide victim Albert Zaragoza, of Kankakee.
Kankakee Police Chief Frank Kosman said troopers found the unoccupied Ford F-150 pickup truck parked on Interstate 88 near Dixon at 3 a.m. Friday. State police processed the vehicle for evidence.
The 66-year-old Zaragoza was found dead Aug. 11 in an apartment in the 400 block of West Bourbonnais Street.
A person with the apartment building’s management found Zaragoza’s body in the residence. A preliminary investigation indicated that Zaragoza had suffered wounds consistent with him being involved in a struggle, according to police.
Kosman said Zaragoza was last seen on Aug. 9.
Kankakee police are asking anyone with information to call the department at 815-933-3321.
