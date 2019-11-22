KANKAKEE — A Kankakee police officer stopped a driver after the man's vehicle nearly rear-ended him Wednesday. The stop led to the recovery of 5.5 pounds of pot.
Dagoberto Mancilla Jr., 27, of Champaign, was arrested and charged with possession of cannabis with intent to deliver between 2,000 and 5,000 grams and possession of cannabis between 2,000 and 5,000 grams.
According to Assistant State's Attorney Dan Reedy, the officer's report indicated when he looked in his rear-view mirror, he saw a vehicle driving erratically and at a high rate of speed near East Fair Street and North Greenwood Avenue.
The officer said the vehicle, driven by Mancilla, pulled beside him and then passed him swerving into the opposite lane.
When the officer conducted a traffic stop, he smelled the odor of alcohol coming from inside the vehicle, according to the prosecutor. The officer also saw several bottles of alcohol on the floorboard.
When Mancilla was getting out of the vehicle, the officer observed a box with five sealed containers in the back seat. Each container held 1 pound (500 grams) of cannabis.
A judge set Mancilla's bond at $75,000.
