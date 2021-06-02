BOURBONNAIS — A man barricaded himself in a mobile home in Oak Creek Estates this morning after police came to talk with him, according to the sheriff's department. 

The eight-hour stand-off ended after 6 p.m., Kankakee County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Ken McCabe said.

Members of the Illinois State Police and Kankakee County Sheriff's Department wanted to talk with the man. Their reasons are not being released at this time.

The Kankakee County SWAT unit was involved, and some residents were evacuated from their homes, McCabe said.

Oak Creek Estates, formerly known as Arthur Burch's Trailer Park, is located north and west of the Armour Road/Illinois Route 50 intersection.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Tags

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.