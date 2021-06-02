BOURBONNAIS — A man barricaded himself in a mobile home in Oak Creek Estates this morning after police came to talk with him, according to the sheriff's department.
The eight-hour stand-off ended after 6 p.m., Kankakee County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Ken McCabe said.
Members of the Illinois State Police and Kankakee County Sheriff's Department wanted to talk with the man. Their reasons are not being released at this time.
The Kankakee County SWAT unit was involved, and some residents were evacuated from their homes, McCabe said.
Oak Creek Estates, formerly known as Arthur Burch's Trailer Park, is located north and west of the Armour Road/Illinois Route 50 intersection.
