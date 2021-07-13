KANKAKEE — Kankakee County Sheriff’s Police arrested a Wilmington man on Monday and charged him with stealing three vehicles within a 24-hour period, according to a news release.
Zachary M. Palmer, 21, was preliminarily charged for three counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, theft, a warrant out of Iroquois County and an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant.
Additional charges are likely as Palmer is suspected of numerous vehicle thefts throughout Kankakee, Will and Grundy counties in the last several weeks, according to the release.
Palmer was on parole after serving time for multiple motor vehicle thefts at the time of his arrest.
Deputies were called Monday morning by OnStar (an in-vehicle safety and security system) in regard to a stolen vehicle that was being tracked off of Illinois Route 113. Upon arrival, deputies located the vehicle in front of a residence and determined that a vehicle was missing from another nearby residence.
Shortly thereafter, Grundy County deputies located the vehicle and were involved in a pursuit that ended when Palmer crashed head-on into a school bus. There were no students on the bus, the release said.
“It’s extremely unfortunate that the Illinois Department of Corrections, despite being contacted about a parolee who has obviously been wreaking havoc, was reluctant to violate his parole status until several local agencies were forced into making phone calls,” Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey said in the release.
“This particular individual has proven his intentions time and time again to blatantly disregard the laws and to show disregard for anyone else’s safety or personal property in violating our laws. I commend our deputies, as well as the Tri-County Auto Theft Task Force, the Illinois State Police, the Will County Sheriff’s Office, the Braidwood Police Department and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office for all of their efforts in removing this subject from our streets.
“We are all hoping the criminal justice system can now do its job and ultimately serve justice to all of the area residents and motorists that have become victims to Palmer’s lawless acts,” he said.
Downey continued, “We want to send a reminder to our area residents that criminals, such as Palmer, prey on crimes of opportunity. Of the numerous motor vehicle thefts that he is suspected in, all have been left unlocked with the keys readily available. We continue to urge the community to assist us by simply securing your vehicles and removing valuables from plain view.”
