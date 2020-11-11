MANTENO — Two men were arrested following an incident that involved a Jeep ramming a motorcycle and shots fired at the Jeep on Monday.
Manteno police said Keith R. Mattox, 28, of Bradley, was charged with aggravated battery. Kory D. Eckhoff, 34, of Manteno, was arrested and charged with reckless discharge of a firearm.
According to a report, Eckhoff was riding his motorcycle on Section Line Road when he turned into a parking lot. He said he was rammed by a Jeep, and the crash threw him off the motorcycle.
The driver of the Jeep, Mattox, got out and accused Eckhoff of hitting a woman, according to police reports.
Echoff told police he thinks Mattox mistook him for another person.
Mattox chased Eckhoff, tackling him and then punching him in the head, police say.
Eckhoff said a gun he had holstered came off him but he was able to get up and retrieve the gun. Mattox returned to the Jeep and Eckhoff said he drove toward him, according to the police report.
Eckhoff said he fired one round into the Jeep. Mattox left the scene in the Jeep but officers located him and took him into custody, police say.
Police took Eckhoff’s gun into evidence. He was given a notice to appear in court on the reckless discharge of a firearm.
Eckhoff refused treatment for his injuries at the scene.
