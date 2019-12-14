MILFORD — Two homicides in Iroquois County in as many days are believed to be connected.
On Saturday, Iroquois County Sheriff's police found the body of 50-year-old Brian D. Musk, of Milford, when they had been called at 6 a.m. to investigate a burglary at Milford Auto Parts, which is located on the south side of Milford on Illinois Route 1.
Sheriff’s investigators and the coroner arrived and requested Illinois State Police crime scene investigators.
Results of an autopsy performed Saturday are not being released, Iroquois County Coroner Bill Cheatum said.
Police believe Musk's death is connected to the death of Pamela Williams, 54, of Martinton, who was found dead southwest of Sheldon on Friday. At 7 a.m. that day, a passer-by found Williams unresponsive in a ditch. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The details of an autopsy performed Friday are also not being released.
Police are conducting the homicide investigations in conjunction.
The two homicides bring the total to four that have occurred since August in the county, which last had a murder in 2016.
Arthur C. Jensen, of Sheldon, is charged in the strangulation death of Adara J. Bunn. The 17-year-old was killed in his Sheldon home Aug. 5. Jensen’s case still is pending.
On Thursday, first-degree murder charges were added against a Hoopeston man accused of fatally stabbing Isaiah D. Nelson, 22, of Watseka, during a fight outside a Watseka funeral home on Nov. 21.
Andre J. Maiden, 23, originally was charged with involuntary manslaughter and aggravated battery for causing death.
In 2009, there were three homicides in the county, Sheriff Hagen said. That included a double-homicide in Sheldon.
In April 2009, Jeffrey D. Hite shot and killed Roger L. McVay outside of McSki’s Place following an argument between the two. Hite pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 27 years in prison.
The double-homicide occurred in June 2009. Brian Lee Garrett, 27, of Watseka, stabbed and killed Ralph Elsey, 62, and Robert Wood, 48, in their Sheldon home.
Garrett is serving 50 years for murder and 15 years for voluntary manslaughter, according to Illinois Department of Correction records.
