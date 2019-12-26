CULLOM — Livingston County Sheriff's police arrested a suspect in a triple-homicide on Wednesday.
Police said first-degree murder charges are pending.
At 2:09 a.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to 416 E. Jackson St., according to police.
Deputies found three people dead — a 51-year-old man, a 48-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man. The names of the victims are not being released pending notification of next of kin.
No further information is being released at this time.
Cullom has a population of 524 people and is located 34 miles southwest of Kankakee.
