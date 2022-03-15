WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several reported thefts of hundreds of gallons of gasoline from rural farm sites in the Gilman, Onarga and Thawville areas.
According to a news release, a majority of the reports involved the theft of fuel on site, but in some cases, the victims have reported their bulk fuel tanks have been stolen. A deputy said the thefts began about a week ago.
Given the recent increase in fuel prices and rising inflation, the sheriff’s office reminds the public that an increase in the cost of goods and a rise in burglaries and theft go hand-in-hand.
The sheriff’s office recommends residents take the necessary steps to properly and effectively secure property, according to a press release.
A Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said they have not received any reports of gasoline being stolen in Kankakee County.
The public is asked to report suspicious activity, persons and/or vehicles by calling 911.
