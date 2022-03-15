Daily Journal logo

WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several reported thefts of hundreds of gallons of gasoline from rural farm sites in the Gilman, Onarga and Thawville areas.

According to a news release, a majority of the reports involved the theft of fuel on site, but in some cases, the victims have reported their bulk fuel tanks have been stolen. A deputy said the thefts began about a week ago.

Given the recent increase in fuel prices and rising inflation, the sheriff’s office reminds the public that an increase in the cost of goods and a rise in burglaries and theft go hand-in-hand.

The sheriff’s office recommends residents take the necessary steps to properly and effectively secure property, according to a press release.

A Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said they have not received any reports of gasoline being stolen in Kankakee County.

The public is asked to report suspicious activity, persons and/or vehicles by calling 911.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

