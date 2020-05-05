Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE — Kankakee police are investigating a report of shots being fired between the occupants of two vehicles at 2:10 p.m. Sunday.
Officers responded to the report that come from the area of the 300 block of North St. Joseph Avenue and 700 block of East Francine Drive.
Witnesses told police that occupants of a black Dodge Charger and a gold Chevy Equinox were shooting at one another.
A house and two vehicles were struck by gunfire. There were no injuries reported.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Kankakee police at 815-933-3321.
