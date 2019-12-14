SHELDON — Iroquois County Sheriff’s police are investigating the homicide of 54-year-old Pamela Williams, of Martinton.
According to police, at 7 a.m. Friday a passer-by reported an unresponsive woman in a ditch southwest of Sheldon. Deputies and Riverside EMS arrived and determined that Williams was dead.
Results of an autopsy performed on Friday are not being released, police said. The investigation is ongoing.
Friday’s death marks the third slaying in Iroquois County on record this year.
Arthur C. Jensen, of Sheldon, is charged in the strangulation death of Adara J. Bunn. The 17-year-old was killed in his Sheldon home Aug. 5. Jensen’s case still is pending.
On Thursday, first-degree murder charges were added against a Hoopeston man accused of fatally stabbing Isaiah D. Nelson, 22, of Watseka, during a fight outside a Watseka funeral home on Nov. 21.
Andre J. Maiden, 23, originally was charged with involuntary manslaughter and aggravated battery for causing death.
