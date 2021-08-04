HOPKINS PARK — The Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department and Kankakee County Coroner’s office are investigating the shooting death of a Pembroke Township man Tuesday night, according to Kankakee County Sheriff Chief Deputy Ken McCabe.
Kankakee County Chief Deputy Coroner Eric Cavender identified the victim as 21-year-old Derrick Wren, who was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:31 p.m.
Deputies were called to the 2600 block of South Main Street in Hopkins Park for a report of shots fired, McCabe said.
Wren’s body was found in an area near two businesses, McCabe said.
Evidence was found at the scene and the investigation continues. There is no further information at this time, McCabe said.
Wren’s death is the ninth homicide in Kankakee County this year.
