KANKAKEE — Kankakee police are investigating a report of a home invasion that occurred Wednesday in the 1700 block of East Cedar Street.
According to police, the victim had driven to a relative's residence to make the report.
The victim advised that two unknown males forced their way into the home when a juvenile resident opened the door. The offenders, one of which displayed a handgun, ransacked the house and took the victim's phone and cash before leaving.
