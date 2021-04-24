KANKAKEE — Kankakee police investigated a shooting early this morning that resulted from an altercation between two men in the 300 block of North Washington Avenue.
A 34-year-old man was shot multiple times around his waist, Kankakee Police Lt. Donnell Austin said.
The victim’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening, Austin said.
Officers patrolling the area heard shots fired at 4:11 a.m., he said.
They found the victim lying in the street near Washington Park. He was conscious and responsive, Austin said.
The victim was uncooperative at the scene and was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Shelling casings and a gun were found near the victim, Austin said.
There appeared to be a party in the 100 block of West Chestnut Street and police believe the two men were at the party and got into an altercation.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Thursday shooting
It is the second shooting in less than 48 hours in Kankakee.
On Thursday, in the 1700 block of East Court Street, a man accidentally shot his brother during a confrontation with two men in the parking lot of a business.
The 18-year-old victim was driven to a local hospital for treatment of a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound, Austin said.
Austin said a probable cause warrant was issued for the arrest of the 20-year-old brother, Dontrae K. Hodges, on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery with a firearm.
