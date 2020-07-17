KANKAKEE — Kankakee police are investigating a car jacking that occurred at 2:45 p.m. Friday in the area of North Industrial Avenue and East Spruce Street.
When officers arrived at the scene, they located two men who said two men approached while they were parked in one of the victim's white 2017 Chevrolet Camaro.
According to police, the two victims said one of the subjects displayed a handgun and told them to get out of the car. The victims complied and ran from the area. The subjects left in the car.
While officers checked the area, officers found a silver Honda Accord parked in the area of East Pine Street and North Illinois Avenue that was reported stolen out of Chicago on Thursday.
Anyone with information is requested to contact police at 815-933-3321.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!