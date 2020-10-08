BOURBONNAIS — Police are investigating a burglary that occurred over the weekend at the Dunkin Donuts store located on East Bethel Drive in Bourbonnais.
Deputy Chief Dave Anderson said an officer did a business check at 1:25 a.m. Sunday and found a window had been smashed.
The suspect got away with an undetermined amount of cash, Anderson said.
Security video showed a male entering the building at 11:46 p.m. Oct. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!