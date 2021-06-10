Editor's note: This story was updated to correct the victim's name.
AROMA TOWNSHIP — The Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department and Kankakee County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death of a Momence man early this morning as a possible homicide.
Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner identified 50-year-old Jesus J. Ayala Perez of Momence, as the man whose body was found by sheriff’s deputies at 12:15 a.m. today in a field of the north side of East 2000S Road (commonly referred to as Day Road) at South 3500E Road.
The location is less than a mile northeast of Aroma Park.
Patrolling deputies on patrol saw a car parked along the side of 2000S Road. They discovered blood outside the car, Gessner said of the preliminary investigation report.
They shined the headlights of their patrol vehicle out into the northside field and spotted what they said could be an animal or person lying in the field about 100 yards from the road.
Ayala Perez was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy was scheduled for today, Gessner said.
Anyone that has any information regarding the incident can contatct invetigators at 815-802-7150. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers at 815-932-7463). Information provided via CrimeStoppers that assists law enforcement could likely result in a cash reward.
