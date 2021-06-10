Cops

AROMA TOWNSHIP — The Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department and Kankakee County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death of a Momence area man early this morning as a possible homicide.

Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner identified 50-year-old Jesus Perez-Ayala as the man whose body was found by sheriff’s deputies at 12:15 a.m. today in a field of the north side of East 2000S Road at South 3500E Road.

The location is less than a mile northeast of Aroma Park.

Patrolling deputies on patrol saw a car parked along the side of 2000S Road. They discovered blood outside the car, Gessner said of the preliminary investigation report.

They shined the headlights of their patrol vehicle out into the northside field and spotted what they said could be an animal or person lying in the field about 100 yards from the road.

Perez-Ayala was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy was scheduled for today, Gessner said.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Tags

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.