KANKAKEE — Kankakee County Sheriff’s police arrested Lavonta L. Roberts, 30, Danville, on eight charges Wednesday after he fled the scene of an accident in downtown Kankakee.
The hit-and-run crash occurred at 11:09 a.m. Wednesday at South Schuyler Avenue and East River Street. After the crash, police say Roberts fled southbound on Schuyler. A deputy on patrol near South Schuyler and Riverstone Parkway responded to the accident call. As the deputy headed north on Schuyler toward the accident scene, according to police reports, he encountered Roberts' vehicle and was forced to swerve out of the way as Roberts passed over into the northbound lanes on Schuyler. The deputy then turned around and began pursuit of Roberts.
He reported clocking Roberts traveling at 100 mph in a 45-mph zone. Roberts crashed as he attempted to merge onto the southbound on-ramp at Exit 308 of I-57. The deputy pulled up to the scene as Roberts was walking up the hill back to Schuyler.
According to a police report, Roberts told a deputy he fled the accident because he didn’t have any insurance.
Roberts was arrested on charges of fleeing and attempting to elude police, speeding, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, improper traffic lane usage, improper passing on the left, disregarding a traffic control device and improper turn signal.
