MOMENCE — The arrest of a rural Momence man on felony sexual assault charges in April led to the discovery of several dogs and cats living in squalor conditions on the property.
Kankakee County Sheriff’s investigators encountered the animals on April 5, when they went to arrest Jessie R. Kaack, 45, Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney Rose Aviles said.
Kaack was to be arraigned Tuesday on both the sexual assault charges and animal cruelty charges but told Circuit Judge William Dickenson he has yet to hire an attorney.
Kaack has been charged with predatory sexual assault of a child, child pornography and grooming, according to a Kankakee County grand jury indictment.
The victim was younger than 13 and the assaults occurred between Dec. 1, 2020, and Sept. 26, 2021, according to the indictment.
A Kankakee County circuit judge set Kaack’s bond at $2 million.
As of Tuesday, Kaack had not posted the required 10 percent [$200,000].
On April 15, Kaack was charged with felony aggravated cruelty to an animal, 14 counts of misdemeanor failure to provide humane care for animals and six counts of cruel treatment to animals.
Two dogs and four cats were found.
Kankakee County Animal Control was contacted and secured the animals. They are being housed and treated at animal control, Aviles said.
A female pitbull was located near the back of the property behind a wooden door that was partially torn open, Aviles said. The pitbull was located inside the back room inside a wire crate that was covered in a heavy amount of feces and urine, according to Aviles.
Another dog was located in the rear of the property attached to a metal chain link with inadequate bedding, a minimal amount of water and an empty food dish, she said.
The four cats were located behind a closed door off the living room area of the property. As officers approached the room, they could smell the aroma of urine and feces emanating from the room even with the door closed, according to Aviles.
Upon opening the door, four cats were secured and loaded into the KCAC carriers for transport. The room had piles of cat feces visible along all the walls of the room, overflowing litter boxes, molded feces and no water in any of the bowls, Aviles said.
According to an information sheet filed by the state’s attorney on April 15, the pitbull was starved “causing serious injury or emaciation.”
According to the document, Kaack “knowingly failed to provide a sufficient quantity of good quality, wholesome food and water” for the animals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.