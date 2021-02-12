Daily Journal logo

KANKAKEE — A rural Manteno woman is now facing multiple charges after police say her dog was found in a field with its mouth and legs zip-tied last month. The dog was alive. 

The Kankakee County State’s Attorney charged Linda Stam, 70, with animal torture, cruel treatment of animals and animal neglect.

Court records show Stam was indicted Feb. 5 and paid the required 10 percent of her $25,000 bond. Her next court date is Feb. 23.

Kankakee County Sheriff’s police were dispatched to the 5700 block of East 6000N Road on Jan. 6 after someone reported finding the dog in a field. The person was familiar with the dog, a Keeshond breed, and knew who its owner was, according to police. 

On Jan. 7, a search warrant was executed at Stam's residence in the 5700 block of East 6000N Road. Two other Keeshond dogs and 11 cats and kittens were seized by Kankakee County Animal Control, according to court records. 

Stam agreed to permanently relinquish ownership, police say. 

The animal torture charge is a felony. The cruel treatment of animals and animal neglect charges are misdemeanors.

