KANKAKEE — Kankakee police and the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office are investigating what they say is an apparent murder-suicide that occurred at 4:30 p.m. Saturday on the south side of Kankakee.
The victims are husband and wife Steven A. and Elissa C. Williams, both 36 years old and from Kankakee.
Coroner Bob Gessner said autopsies are scheduled for Sunday.
Kankakee Police Chief Frank Kosman said officers responded to a call of shots fired inside a residence in the 900 block of South Schuyler Avenue. Officers located the couple in a bedroom, both with fatal bullet wounds.
Kosman said a preliminary investigation indicates that Steven Williams shot his wife before taking his own life.
