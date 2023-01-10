Pembroke hit and run pic

This is a still taken from security camera footage near where a man was hit by a vehicle that left the scene in the 2700 block of South 13000 East Road on Friday night.

 Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department

PEMBROKE TOWNSHIP — Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department investigators continue to look for the possible offending vehicle that was involved in a hit and run Friday night in Pembroke Township, according to a sheriff’s department official.

A 46-year-old man was in critical condition at a Chicago hospital on Saturday.

At 8:20 p.m., Friday, deputies were dispatched to the area of 2700 South 13000 East Road in regard to a pedestrian that was hit by a vehicle traveling south. The vehicle that hit the man drove away from the scene.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

