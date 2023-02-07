West Merchant deaths (copy)

Authorities investigate the deaths of three men found June 29, 2022, inside a home in the 600 block of West Merchant Street in Kankakee. Police will conduct another search of the area Tuesday.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police said Monday they will be conducting another search Tuesday of the scene where three men were found dead in the 600 block of West Merchant Street in June 2022.

Kankakee Police Detective Sgt. Steven Hunter said investigators received new information that led to making another search.

“We will be looking for evidence to the west of the home in the grassy area down to the river and Alpiner Park,” Hunter said. “We will be looking to see if there are shell casings, a gun or other evidence.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you